Hunter Road home a loss after fire

Highway 58 firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon on Hunter Road.

Emergency responders were called to a home in the 6400 block of Hunter Road around 3:30 p.m. Heavy smoke was coming from the eaves and fire shooting out of a back bedroom.

Because of hot the temperatures, Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Forty firefighters from Dallas Bay VFD, Red Bank Fire Department, Tri-Community VFD, East Ridge Fire Department., Bradley County Fire Rescue, Catoosa County Fire Department and Cleveland Fire Department responded to the fire scene.

Special Tactics and Rescue Services (STARS) was also requested to respond with an ATV to shuttle firefighters up the 1/2 mile driveway. Highway 58 fire officials reported since there was not a nearby hydrant, they had to conduct a water shuttle operation which allows water tender apparatus to transport additional water to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Fire officials also reported the homeowner was not home but her 50-year-old daughter was. The fire started in the bedroom and fire officials will request the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to investigate the cause of the fire. The home is a loss and valued at $250,000. No injuries were reported.

