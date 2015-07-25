Chattanooga FC battles Myrtle Beach Mutiny

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WRCB) --- Chattanooga FC is in the "win or go home" mode for the NPSL playofffs.

Saturday night, the boys in blue take on the top seeded team in the league's Southern region in the Myrtle Beach Mutiny, the South Atlantic Conference champs.

And unlike CFC's previous playoff matches this season, this one isn't at Finley Stadium.

It's on the South Carolina Golden Strand, where the Mutiny lost their one and only game of the season, a month ago to the Carolina Railhawks' under 23 squad.

The Mutiny sport the highest goal scoring average in the South region.

CFC's Luke Winter and his hurt hamstring should play tonight, that according to CFC GM Sean McDaniel.

A win against the Mutiny this evening could secure a home field national semifinal match next week at Finley.