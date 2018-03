TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee prison officials say a fight between rival gang members inside a northwestern Tennessee prison sent eight inmates to hospitals.

A release from the state Department of Correction says the group of inmates at the Northwest Correctional Complex clashed on Friday afternoon. The prison in Tiptonville remained on lockdown Saturday.

The release says the fight "resulted from a conflict between two rival gangs in a local community spilling over into the prisons." The Tennessean reported that some of the inmates were stabbed and seven ambulances were brought to the prison.

Prison officials say no staff members were hurt, and officers acted immediately and contained the incident.

West Tennessee State Penitentiary, about 55 miles south of the Northwest Complex, has also been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.