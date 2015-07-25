Predators sign defenseman Dougherty to entry-level contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jack Dougherty to a three-year entry-level contract with the second-round pick in the 2014 draft expected to spend this season in the Western Hockey League.



The Predators announced the deal Friday.



Dougherty, 19, spent the last season in college at Wisconsin where the freshman had nine points overall, including four points on the power play. The native of St. Paul, Minnesota, spent the 2013-14 season with the U.S. National Team Development Program where he was second among defensemen with six goals and fourth with 22 points.



Nashville made the 6-foot-1, 186-pound defenseman the 51st pick overall. Dougherty will play with the Portland Winterhawks.