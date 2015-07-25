Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Golf Tournament now set

CHATSWORTH, GA ---- The annual golf tournament to benefit the children of the two Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Youth Homes in our area will be held again this year at tournament sponsor Indian Trace Golf Course in Murray County.

Nikita Jordan, Director for Cherokee Estate in Dalton and Mountain View in Chatsworth, says this year’s event will be held rain or shine on Friday, August 28th with shotgun starts at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

“Proceeds from the event are used to meet the needs of the children served by our youth homes,” said Jordan. “Participation insures their opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities, contribute to their overall educational experience and provide scholarship opportunities. Our golfers have a great time for a great cause.”

The four person select shot tournament is $450 per team and includes greens fees, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Participants will also be able to purchase one mulligan at $10 and one red tee box at $10.

There will be a hole in one opportunity to win a new Kia from Pye Kia of Dalton. A closest to the pin and longest drive competition is also included.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun and it’s all about helping kids,” said Bob Beavers, chair of the Cherokee Estate board. “Our golf tournament is a great opportunity to network and to meet with new and old friends.”

For more information, please contact Glenda at Cherokee Estate – 706-259-8581 – or Dewayne Hunt at 706-581-9887.

