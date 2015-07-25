Waiter saving for college gets $1,000 tip from stranger: 'I hope this helps'

NBC News - Brendan Motill now has an extra $1,000 to put toward his college education.

While working at Smokey Barque BBQ restaurant in Frankfort, Illinois, last week, the 19-year-old waiter got into a pretty deep conversation with one of his customers. Little did he know, that conversation was going to make a significant impact on his life.

"He was a unique customer, in a good way," Motill told TODAY.com. "Just super polite, nice and easy to talk to."

Motill told his manager that the man, who looked to be in his late 20s, was his favorite customer yet, even before his act of kindness.

Once the customer finished his meal and paid the bill, he was off, but he left a big surprise for Motill — a $1,000 tip on a $20 bill.

"I was astounded," Motill said. "I was speechless, for real, I didn't talk for like three minutes."

A coworker noticed his jaw drop and came over to see what was going on. Since he still couldn't speak, he just handed her the bill and together they freaked out.

Along with the money, he left a note that read: "Brendan, Thanks for your kind service! You're doing a great job as a server. I'm not sure what your hopes and dreams are in this life, but I hope this tip helps.

"My hope is that people were more peaceful to each other," he continued. "The world can be so negative and violent, I commit random acts of kindness to let others know there can be another way. Peace be with you brother!"

Motill has been working to save up for college, so he plans to put the money toward that.

"He was just an anonymous stranger," Motill said, "but he's really helping me accomplish my goals and dreams and so for that, I thank him."