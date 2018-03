KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) - Mourners are expected to continue paying their respects to a metro Atlanta Marine who was fatally shot in attacks on military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Visitation for 21-year-old Lance Cpl. Squire "Skip" Wells is scheduled to continue Saturday at the Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Mourners began paying their respects to Wells on Friday afternoon, and his funeral is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock.

Wells was remembered during a memorial at Sprayberry High School in Marietta on Tuesday night as a hardworking and enthusiastic Marine who had been eager to enlist in the military.

Wells attended Sprayberry High School and Georgia Southern University before enlisting.

