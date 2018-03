KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Freshman wide receiver Jocquez Bruce is leaving Tennessee's program.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones confirmed via text message Friday that Bruce was leaving the team and said that "we are helping him find a school."

Volquest first reported Bruce's departure.

Bruce, who is from Knoxville, was rated as a consensus three-star recruit.

