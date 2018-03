SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Springfield waving American flags and paying final respects as the body of a Marine killed by a gunman in Tennessee was returned to his hometown.

The body of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan arrived at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Friday afternoon. The casket was placed in a hearse that was escorted by police along Interstate 91 to a funeral home in Springfield.

People crowded along Sumner Avenue and on highway overpasses to honor Sullivan.

Sullivan was among five service members killed during an attack on military facilities in Chattanooga last week.

The public is invited to calling hours Sunday afternoon at the T.P. Sampson Chapel of The Acres.

A private funeral Mass and burial are scheduled for Monday.

