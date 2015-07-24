Fishing Community Hosts Chattanooga Strong Benefit Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Thursday, July 16th 2015 is day that Chattanoogans will remember for the rest of their lives. It is also a day that our community showed its strength, faith, determination, and unity. The fishing community has come together to host a benefit tournament for the families of the servicemen that lost their lives protecting our country and freedom. This is going to be an event that every fisherman doesn't want to miss. In just the past 48 hours we have received overwhelming support of local branches of the military and dozens of local and national businesses that will be involved in the tournament.

Hydrilla Hawgs, Fish Dayton, and The Chattanooga Bass Association will host the Chattanooga Strong Benefit Bass tournament on Saturday, September 12th at Dayton Boat Dock in Dayton, Tennessee. Tournament hours will be safelight till 2PM. The tribute to the servicemen that lost their lives will begin at 5:45AM prior to blast-off. Please have your boat in the water by 5:30 prior to the tribute beginning.

Tournament Details:

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2015

Time: Safelight till 2PM

Location: Dayton Boat Dock

Entry Fee: $100 per boat or $75 per boat if one member is either active duty or retired military/ 1st responder

Payback will be at least 80% of entry fee's (All donations will go to the families)

You can sign up for this tournament beginning Wednesday, July 29th till Wednesday August 20th at the following locations:

Hamilton's Sport Shop (Hwy 58)

Tri-State Bait and Tackle (Cleveland)

Soddy Custom Tackle (Soddy Daisy)

or online at www.noogastrong.fish

For out of town and last minute registrations you can sign up on Friday August 21st at Sportsman's Warehouse from 4PM-8PM.

The committee has set a goal to raise $25,000 for the families. Please help us reach this goal. No amount of money is to small.

At weigh-in plate lunches will be available for a $5 donation. All food and drinks have been provided by Wal-Mart, Five Star Vending, McKee Foods,

and Coca-Cola.

We will also be raffling off great door prizes. You will be able to purchase raffle tickets at weigh-in whether you fished the tournament or not.

Thank you fishing community for your support with this event. God Bless our great Country.

Donations can be mailed to the following address:

Chattanooga Bass Association

Attn: NoogaStrong Benefit Tournament

PO Box: 22605

Chattanooga, TN 37422

or online at www.noogastrong.fish

(The NoogaStrong.Fish website will be live by Wednesday, July 29th).

Contact:

Larry Brown: 706-671-7960

Shane Frazier: 423-421-6022

