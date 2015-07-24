Chattanooga remembers USMC Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

Earlier Friday, hundreds of service members, friends and family members filed into Hixson United Methodist Church to pay their respects to a fallen Marine.

It was very solemn but powerful out at the church, as so many showed up to offer support and pay their final respects.

The hearse carrying fallen Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt arrived at Hixson United Methodist Church shortly before 1:30 p.m.

It was an emotional moment as pall bearers, members of the U.S. Marine Corps, carried Wyatt's flag-draped casket into the church for his funeral service.

The church sanctuary, which was expected to seat around 800, was full with Wyatt's family, friends, fellow military, law enforcement as well as Tennessee dignitaries.

Staff Sgt. Greg Clemons, Wyatt's friend and fellow marine spoke at the funeral service, along with Wyatt's siblings, and his Commanding Officer, Captain Chris Cotton.

The funeral procession started at the church around 3 o'clock with a full police escort, following the procession were nearly 800 members of the Patriot Guard riders.

Many veterans and other military groups attended the ceremony, including the Gold Star Mothers, who've all lost sons and daughters serving the country.

Wyatt had an 11-year career with the military, and signed up for the marines after 9-11. He leaves behind a wife and two children.