Hundreds lined Hixson Pike to pay respects to Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

Hixson Pike is back open now and the hundreds of folks that lined this area are now gone, but lets give you a look at what it looked like about two hours ago.

Hundreds of flags lined both sides of the lanes here as the procession passed by Channel 3. Some parked in the opposite lanes and got out of their cars just to see it. It was almost completely silent for more than 30 minutes as the mile long procession came through.

One of the folks that came out here was Army Private Curtis Cooper. He came with his sister to pay his respects to Staff Sgt. David Wyatt.

When describing the procession, he says he's never seen anything like it.

"It's pretty amazing seeing how many people came out here to show their support. I've never seen so many people willing to come out here and stand in the heat to pay their respects to the military service," said Private Curtis Cooper, Watched procession.

Some flags and red white and blue stars are whats left of Friday's procession.

Folks from throughout the community lined both sides of the street with American flags, some wearing t-shirts that read 'Chattanooga Strong'.

Channel 3 spoke with Andrew Gatlin, he came out to pay his respects. He says he plans on joining the Marines after he graduates high school.

"Very emotional, a lot of emotions running through you seeing everyone stand together. When something tragic like this happens, it's scary but everyone still stays strong," said Andrew Gatlin, Watched Procession.

It was truly amazing watching everyone stand together to show their support to Staff Sgt. David Wyatt.