The Military Times reports that the U.S. Marine Corps have prepared Purple Heart award packages for the Marines killed last week in Chattanooga.

But before that were to happen, the Federal Bureau of Investigation would have to link the shooter, Mohammad Youssuf Abdulazeez, to a terrorist organization.

“Determination of eligibility will have to wait until all the facts are gathered and the FBI investigation is complete,” Marine Corps public affairs officer Maj. Clark Carpenter told Marine Corps Times.

They also report that The Marine Corps is also looking into the criteria and requirements for awarding the Purple Heart to Sgt. DeMonte Cheeley, a recruiter who was injured in the attack, said Capt. Alejandro Aguilera, a spokesman for 6th Marine Corps District.