Firefighters rescue unconscious woman from fire

Chattanooga firefighters rescue an unconscious woman from a kitchen fire Thursday night.

The 911 call sent firefighters to the Extended Stay hotel at 6240 Airpark Drive about 8:50pm, where they investigated to the apartment, but did not see anything out of the ordinary from outside the structure.

Once firefighters forced entry into the room, they found thick smoke and the woman lying unconscious on the floor.

They worked to move the woman and then transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters said her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Captain Andrew Waters with the Fire Investigation Division has ruled the cause of the fire accidental.

The woman was burning papers in a plastic trash container when the fire got out of control. She called 911 and tried to put the fire out herself with water, but the smoke was too intense and she passed out.

Chief Boatwright said the woman most likely would not have survived if the firefighters had not forced their way in and carried her out to safety. “This is a good example of what not to do with a fire,” said Chief Boatwright. “Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. Just get out and call 911. We’ve got the right equipment and we’ll put the fire out for you.”

The dollar loss was estimated to be around $2,000 to the room.