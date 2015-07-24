Chrysler recalls 1.4 Million cars After remote hacking of Jeep

By REEM NASR, NBC News

(NBC News) - Chrysler is recalling about 1.4 million cars equipped with certain radios, a move related to a security flaw highlighted by hackers earlier this week, the company said in a press release Friday.

The recall, which includes Dodges, Jeeps, Rams and Chryslers, comes after Wired magazine published an article Tuesday in which two hackers were able to manipulate remotely a Jeep Cherokee's computer software.

Chrysler is urging customers to contact the company for a software update if their vehicle is part of the recall.

"The security of FCA US customers is a top priority, as is retaining their confidence in the Company's products," the company said in a press release. "Accordingly, FCA US has established a dedicated System Quality Engineering team focused on identifying and implementing best practices for software development and integration."

The company said that it is in unaware of any injuries related to what it calls "the software exploitation." It stressed that no defects had been found, and that the recall was motivated out of "an abundance of caution."

CNBC learned that owners do not need to visit a dealer as part of the recall. Instead, they will receive a USB device to plug into the car which will load in the security patch.