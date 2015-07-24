Bodies of 3 service members killed in Chattanooga attack escorted from Delaware base

Troopers and Officers from around the State of Delaware gave their final respects to the last two Marines and Sailor who were killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee on July 16, 2015. The three remaining servicemen were given a dignified escort early this morning from Dover Air Force Base Mortuary Affairs to the Philadelphia International Airport where they will travel home to their final resting place.

Kelly Caparell, left, and her daughter Keldon Bevel, place several American flags by a makeshift memorial at the entrance to the Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Reserve Center. AP photo

DOVER, DE (AP) - Delaware State Police say officers from around the state escorted the bodies of two Marines and a sailor killed in Chattanooga last week from Dover Air Force Base.

In a Facebook post, state police say officers participated in the escort to Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning. Video posted by police shows motorcycle officers leading a procession that includes three hearses.

MOBILE USERS | Watch here

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations spokesman Capt. Karl Wiest says the bodies of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Sgt. Carson Holmquist and Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith departed the base Friday morning.

Five service members were killed during an attack on military facilities in Chattanooga. The gunman was killed by police.

Police escorted the bodies of the two other Marines killed in the attack — Lance Cpl. Squire K. "Skip" Wells and Staff Sgt. David A. Wyatt— from Dover on Thursday.

Wyatt will be buried Friday in Chattanooga.