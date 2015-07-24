Motorists: Expect some delays this weekend on area roads

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has scheduled road work this weekend that may affect motorists traveling around the region.

The primary consideration for those headed to Nashville will be the work on Interstate 24 in Grundy County.

In Bradley and Hamilton Counties, re-surfacing on Interstate 75 north of the weigh station may have an impact on travel.

Motorists are advised to be alert and mindful of workers and equipment in construction zones, and the slower speed limits.

GRUNDY COUNTY: I-24 resurfacing from east of Bell Mill Road to the Marion County Line, including miscellaneous safety improvements and sliplining of culverts at various locations: A safety project on I-24 continues with weekend lane closures this report period. On Friday July 24, 2015 beginning at 8PM, the contractor will complete steel erection on the concrete barrier wall on I-24 East and West, after which they will begin work on slip forming the wall. The contractor will close the left lane on I-24 West from MM 135 to MM 132.3 and will also close the left shoulder on I-24 East from MM 131.1 to MM 132.7 for the entire weekend. Traffic will be restored on Monday, July 27, 2015 at 6AM. THP will assist with traffic control.

BRADLEY and HAMILTON COUNTIES: I-75 resurfacing with Open Graded Friction Course from north of the weigh station exit in Hamilton County (LM 12.78/MM 12.78) to north of Bancroft Road in Bradley County (LM 2.98/MM 18.58): Work on this project continues. Paving operations on this project are complete. The contractor will be installing permanent striping and snowplowable markers during this report period. All work will be done at nighttime between the hours of 7PM -6AM. THP will assist with traffic control as necessary during interstate lane closures.

COFFEE COUNTY: I-24 resurfacing with Open Graded Friction Course on I-24 from near AEDC Road (LM 20.81/near MM 117) to the bridge over Betsy Willis Creek (LM 28.96/near MM 125) including bridge repair: Work on this project continues. All bridge repair work on this project is complete. Resurfacing activities will take place in both directions during this report period. Lane closures for resurfacing activities on the interstate will only be permitted between 7PM until 6AM Sunday through Thursday. THP will assist with traffic control as necessary during interstate lane closures and one lane will remain open at all times.

HAMILTON COUNTY: Shepherd Road over SR-153 construction of a rolled steel girder bridge from West Shepherd Rd. to Shaw Avenue in Chattanooga, including grading, drainage and paving: Work on this project continues. On Monday, July 27, 2015, through Thursday, July 20, 2015, there will be a nighttime double lane closure on SR-153 North at the Shepherd Rd. intersection each evening from 8PM to 6AM to allow the contractor to position a crane. Lanes affected will be the #1 and #2 lanes in NB direction. At least one lane will remain open during this work. THP will assist with traffic control as necessary on the project.

HAMILTON COUNTY: SR-153 resurfacing from east of Grubb Road (LM 10.85) to U.S. 27 (SR-29, LM 12.87): Work on this project continues. The contractor will have lane closures throughout the project area from 8PM to 6AM on Sundays through Thursdays for paving operations. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. THP will assist with traffic control as needed.