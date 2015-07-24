UPDATE: USMC Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt 1979-2015

Staff Sgt. David Wyatt arrived at the Chattanooga National Cemetery along a route lined with American Flags.

In the crowd, all ages, creeds, and colors, they'd parked and walked, come by bus from outlying areas, or by two wheels. What seemed like hundreds of Patriot Guard members on motorcycles.

What did this show of support and patriotism mean to the younger set? It stirred four-year Boy Scout Joshua Brown.

37-year-old David Wyatt was an Eagle Scout. His father said he always wanted to be a U.S. Marine, he made that happen turning two tours in Iraq, and one in Afghanistan.

An active-duty member of Mike Battery, assigned to Chattanooga. Friends say he had planned to serve at least 20 years and earn a full military retirement. He and wife Lorri, and their two children, were living in the Hixson area.

Staff Sgt. Wyatt died a hero., according to his father he'd helped other Marines escape on that fateful day, then went back inside for two who were missing, that's when he encountered the shooter.

The true meaning of sacrifice, indeed.

He was interred in the city he loved. The people of which are still trying to heal.

The horrible incident and the necessary steps like these with full military honors that follow, have united people across the Tennessee Valley

Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt, age 35, of Hixson, selflessly gave his life Thursday, July 16, 2015 in Chattanooga, Tennessee while protecting his Chattanooga community, his country and his fellow Marines.

David will always be remembered for the heroic way in which he lived, served, and died.

He was born November 7, 1979 in Morganton, North Carolina. He grew up in Ozark and Russellville, Arkansas. One of David's proud accomplishments was achieving the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America.

He graduated from Russellville High School in 1998 and attended Piedmont Community College in Morganton, North Carolina, Arkansas Tech, and MSU in Missoula, Montana.

Following the events of 9/11, being the longtime patriot he was, David joined the United States Marine Corp. He graduated Boot Camp from Parris Island, South Carolina which began an eleven year career that led him to serve in multiple locations including Okinawa, Japan, 29 Palms, California, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Kuwait, and Korea. He courageously fought in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

David was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend and will be remembered for his dry humor. He had participated in the Toys for Tots campaign and was recently assigned as the coordinator for the up-coming drive for 2015.

His grandparents, Ned & Fern Wyatt, Robert Edward Fox, Patricia Ann Fox, and Connie Jean Fox preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 ½ years, Lorri Wyatt; his daughter, Rebecca Wyatt and his son, Heith Wyatt all of Hixson; father and stepmother, Allen & Michelle Wyatt of St. Augustine, Florida; mother and stepfather, Deborah & Martin Boen of Atkins, Arkansas; sisters, Dawne (Bryan) Trent of Conway, Arkansas; Elizabeth (Maj. Scot) Kleinman of San Diego, California; Chauntisy (James) Ayers of Arkansas; Chesleigh (Joseph) Palmer of Arkansas; brothers, Thomas M. Fleenor of Charleston, South Carolina; Jeremiah A. Wyatt of St. Augustine, Florida; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 24, 2015 at 1:00 p.m. at Hixson United Methodist Church with Rev. Reed Shell and Lt. Michael Taulbee, Chaplain USN officiating.

Because of his love for the Chattanooga community and their outpouring of support during this time, his family has chosen to lay him to rest in Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors.

Members of the U. S. Marine Corp that served with David will be active and honorary pallbearers.