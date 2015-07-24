Roads closed for USMC SSgt. David Wyatt's funeral Procession

As USMC Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt is honored and laid to rest Friday, the funeral procession will make its way from Hixson United Methodist Church to Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Roads along the route, and where the route crosses other surface roads, will be affected.

Based on the large outpouring of support, Hixson United Methodist Church will not have enough seating and parking for the number of people interested in attending the service.

The Wyatt family requests that seating and parking at the church be reserved for the family and friends of Staff Sgt. David Allen Wyatt, as well as military personnel, local law enforcement and dignitaries.

Knowing that so many people in our community have been affected by this tragic event and want to show their support, those not attending the service are encouraged to show their support and solidarity by lining the procession route.

Friday, July 24th:

Old Hixson Pike between Gadd Road to Wilbanks Road will be closed from approximately 1:00 - 4:00pm. Detours will be posted.

Highway 153 Southbound between Hixson Pike and Amnicola Hwy will be closed from 2:45pm. until the procession passes, approximately 30-40 minutes.

The public should expect delays as traffic will be stopped at pass points along the procession route: Old Hixson Pike to Austin Road to Hixson Pike to South Highway 153 to Amnicola Hwy to Wilcox Boulevard to S Holtzclaw Avenue and into the National Cemetery

S Holtzclaw Avenue between Bailey Avenue and E 13th Street will be closed from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. Detours will be posted.

Details for the service at Hixson United Methodist Church

Parking: Public - Ball fields off of Gadd Road

Public - Ball fields off of Gadd Road Hixson United Methodist Church doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for service attendees.

Road Closure: Old Hixson Pike from Gadd Road to Wilbanks Road from approximately 1:00 - 4:00pm. Detours will be posted.

Old Hixson Pike from Gadd Road to Wilbanks Road from approximately 1:00 - 4:00pm. Detours will be posted. Leaving Hixson United Methodist Church: Same route as you entered.

Funeral Procession to National Cemetery

Time: Funeral Procession will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last at least 30 minutes.

Funeral Procession will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last at least 30 minutes. Route: From the church, the procession will follow Old Hixson Pike to Austin Road to Hixson Pike to South Highway 153 to Amnicola to Wilcox Boulevard to Holtzclaw and into the National Cemetery.

From the church, the procession will follow Old Hixson Pike to Austin Road to Hixson Pike to South Highway 153 to Amnicola to Wilcox Boulevard to Holtzclaw and into the National Cemetery. Road Closures: Highway 153 South will be closed from approximately 2:45 p.m. until the procession passes. Public should expect delays. Traffic will be stopped at pass points along the route.

Chattanooga National Cemetery Service