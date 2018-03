Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam’s Council for Judicial Appointments met in Chattanooga for a public hearing and interviews of a second slate of applicants for the Criminal Court vacancy in the 11th Judicial District.

After interviewing the candidates and conducting a vote, the Council submitted three as nominees to Haslam for the vacancy:

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Rebecca Stern in June.

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met in April 9 and considered seven other applicants, three of whom were submitted to Gov. Bill Haslam for consideration.

The governor requested the Council submit a second panel of three nominees for his consideration. The governor may select from either of the two panels.