Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher "Chase" Estep, right, gives his account of the July 16 attack on the U.S. Naval and Marine Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway. From left are Pfc. Aaron Noyes, Sgt. Jeff Cantu and Estep. Photo by Tim Barber/Times Free Press

Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan got 13 Marines and a sailor over the green fence in the back corner of the compound as his unit rushed to escape a gunman's bullets on the morning of July 16.

The Marines hoisted each other up the fence and Sgt. Jeff Cantu, supply chief, was one of the last men over.

"Once I got over the fence, I turned around and Gunny was gone," he said. "I can't speak for what was going through his mind, but I immediately thought, 'I don't know where he's at,' and 'He went back in.'"

