Good Friday! After a "cooler" day yesterday, we return to seasonable highs around 90° this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly south and east of Chattanooga. Look for fair skies tonight with lows around 70°.

The weekend is expected to be mostly rain-free and a little warmer. Highs climb to the 92°-96° range with lows in the lower 70s. The best chance for isolated storms is again south and east of the city.

Highs in the middle 90s will be common early next week under partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Additional humidity and instability lead to increasing storm chances by Wednesday and Thursday.