The Latest: Tennessee shooter's uncle released from custody

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The latest on the Chattanooga shootings at two military facilities:

3:30 p.m.

A lawyer says an uncle of the attacker who killed five U.S. servicemen in Tennessee last week has been released from custody in Jordan without charges.

The uncle, Asaad Ibrahim Asaad Haj Ali, had been questioned for nearly a week by Jordanian intelligence about the time his nephew Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez spent with him in Jordan last year. The 24-year-old Abdulazeez carried out attacks on two military sites last week that killed four Marines and a sailor in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Haj Ali's lawyer, Abed al-Kader al-Khateeb, says his client was released Thursday. The lawyer says Haj Ali "is clean, that's why they released him."

A Jordanian government official did not immediately comment.

Abdulazeez was killed in the attack. The FBI says Abdulazeez is being treated as a "homegrown violent extremist."

