The Latest: Tennessee shooter's uncle released from custody - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Tennessee shooter's uncle released from custody

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The latest on the Chattanooga shootings at two military facilities:

3:30 p.m.

A lawyer says an uncle of the attacker who killed five U.S. servicemen in Tennessee last week has been released from custody in Jordan without charges.

The uncle, Asaad Ibrahim Asaad Haj Ali, had been questioned for nearly a week by Jordanian intelligence about the time his nephew Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez spent with him in Jordan last year. The 24-year-old Abdulazeez carried out attacks on two military sites last week that killed four Marines and a sailor in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Haj Ali's lawyer, Abed al-Kader al-Khateeb, says his client was released Thursday. The lawyer says Haj Ali "is clean, that's why they released him."

A Jordanian government official did not immediately comment.

Abdulazeez was killed in the attack. The FBI says Abdulazeez is being treated as a "homegrown violent extremist."

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.