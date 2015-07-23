New York veterans pay respects by sending roses to fallen servicemen

“I think we are all shock the entire city staff, you never think something like this is going to happen to you,” said Tyler Yount, Civic Engagement Coordinator, City of Chattanooga.

A group of veterans from New York got together and sent a letter to city leaders informing them to be on the lookout for a big package.

On Wednesday 3,000 flowers arrived and city leaders had a lot of them to sort through so they turned to the United Way for help.

“We have a red rose and a white rose, and the white roses, almost pure white, they are very beautiful. And then to represent the blue in the red white and blue, we have another flower, it's a little bit purple but it's really pretty,” said Anna Baker, United Way.

There are 2,000 red and white roses, and 1,000 agapanthuses’. On Wednesday, volunteers unbundled the flowers, and placed them in water so they can be fresh and ready to hand out to the families who lost their loved one in last week’s shooting.

“Just some basic prepping and storage,” said Baker.

Anna Baker with United Way says they have had immense help from the community. So much they won't have any work for anyone else.

“People just want to help, they want to do something to reach out and help in this way,” said Baker

Volunteers will meet around 9 a.m. Friday and hand out the flowers on Friday at the cemetery.

The flowers will have red, white and blue ribbons tied around them that say “Chattanooga Strong.”