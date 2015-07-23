Chattanooga prepares to say goodbye to U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

UPDATE: As their investigation continues, the Tennessee Valley is preparing to say goodbye to the first of our fallen heroes to be laid to rest.



Staff Sgt David Wyatt will be buried at the Chattanooga National Cemetery Friday, earlier the city released the procession route, from the Hixson Methodist Church.

Channel has had a lot questions from the community about how they can help honor the fallen Marine Friday.

And while there won't be enough room inside the church for everybody, folks are being encouraged to line along the procession route.

“If we have to shed tears together, we'll shed those. And know that it's ok. There are times and events in life that that's what you do,” said Pastor Reed Shell.



Pastor Reed Shell will be conducting Staff Sgt. David Wyatt's funeral at the Hixson United Methodist Church.



Wyatt's children were involved in the church's youth basketball program.



Family, friends, and comrads in uniform are expected to fill all 800 seats in the sanctuary..



While the church does work in advance to make it just right, support for the fallen Marine is already apparent along Hixson Pike where the funeral procession will pass. Billboards and signs already honor him.



“I think the outpouring of concern that's been expressed by this community overshadows significantly the evil that we feel like was perpetrated not only on the recruiting office and the naval reserve center, but on this community,” said Reed.



The church does not have enough room for everyone who may want to come. So Wyatt's family requests seating and parking be reserved for family and friends, military personnel, local law enforcement and dignitaries.



Those who still want to show their support are encouraged to line the procession route, standing united as 'Chattanooga Strong'.

“I hope folks will realize that's as much a part of this as what took place on the 16th of July,” said Reed.

The funeral procession is expected to begin around 2:45 Friday afternoon. Highway 153 will be shut down starting at 1 o'clock.

READ MORE| Funeral Procession route for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt .

PREVIOUS STORY: The body of U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt was flown into Nashville from Dover, Delaware Thursday afternoon.

His body will be brought back to Chattanooga in a white hearse escorted by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and military personnel.

The funeral service for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Hixson United Methodist Church.

Wyatt will be laid to rest Friday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

The funeral procession will begin at 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last at least 30 minutes.