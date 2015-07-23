Area gun dealers attribute sales spikes to fatal military shootings

"It's one of those you never think it's going to happen to you, and a tragedy like this strikes at home, and people at home go, 'Oh, we're not immune to it,'" says Parker McCall of Chattanooga's Shooter's Depot, who terms business has been "booming" since last Thursday.

In his mind, there's no doubt what is triggering the greater interest in firearms locally.

"We have heard it verbatim, 'I've been thinking about this for a while but because of what happened, I need to do it now."'

McCall says as the details of last week's shooting came to light, so did more customers, especially those wanting gun safety classes.

"On a good week, we sign up maybe ten people , since about 11 o clock Thursday , we've signed up about 400."

"I don't want to leave the house unless I'm armed, in case something like this crazy happens at least I can defend myself," relays Greg Lipscomb of Dalton Gun & Pawn on the rationale of recent gun buyers.

Lipscomb says he's seen at least a ten percent bump in gun sales, due to the Chattanooga shootings.

"Of course, handguns, just anything, revolvers and automatic hand guns," says Lipscomb of the more popular firearms sought by customers.

Samantha Splawn of the Whitfield County Probate Office says on an average day, they'll process anywhere from five to fifteen gun applications.

But on the Monday following Chattanooga's shooting tragedy, that number jumped to twenty.

Back at Shooter's Depot, McCall says he expects the recent rush for guns to subside over the next few weeks, but until then, all he's trying to do is reload inventory.

"We've had to go pick up ammunition and guns almost on a daily basis to try to keep our cases and shelves full."