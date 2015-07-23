UPDATE: BI-LO fuelperks! honored up to 90 days after purchase

UPDATE: Former BI-Lo customers will actually be allowed to use their BI-Lo fuelperks! as Food City takes over.

Previous reports have stated that Bi-Lo fuelperks! must be redeemed by October 1.

BI-LO will continue to honor fuelperks! and other savings rewards to make the transition as smooth as possible for customers.

Fuelperks! rewards expire 90 days after making a grocery purchase, so shoppers will still have 90 days to redeem gas savings after making a purchase at a BI-LO location.

PREVIOUS STORY: It’s out with the old and in with the new as Bi Lo on Dayton Boulevard transitions to Food City.

It’s one of four locations making the transition this week. The rest of the 25 Chattanooga area locations will be flipped by the first week of October.

One thing will remain the same: the faces shoppers have grown to trust.

Familiar faces like Natalie King, who’s worked here for 25 years.

“There’s no time to waste, we will be ready,” King said, “I love my job. I love what I do. I love customer service and I love Deli/Bakery.”

King works as the Deli/Bakery supervisor. She’s one of nearly all 2,000 Bi Lo employees in the Chattanooga area who stayed to make the transition as well.

Food City Chief Operating Officer Jesse Lewis says bringing the Bi Lo employees on board just made sense.

“A lot of them we know, and we know that they are good people and we are very, very pleased that they are on board with us,” Lewis added.

Employees here only have hours to stock, tag and price thousands of products by Wednesday morning.

The best news: Lewis says shoppers will notice a big drop in prices.

“These are the same prices that we have in Knoxville. They just happen to be that much lower that what was here,” he added.

Bi Lo Fuel Points will not transfer and need to be used by October 1st but Food City does offer its own value card program.

Lewis hopes the company will be able to offer savings on gas in the Chattanooga area in the near future through Food City’s Gas ‘N Go centers.

All of the pharmacies will remain open during these store transitions.

For more information about Food City, including job opportunities , click HERE.

Virginia-based Food City announced their intent to purchase 29 BI-LO Supermarkets, which include 21 pharmacies, in the Chattanooga area Thursday.

The locations range from 25,000 to 63,000 square feet in size, include:

TENNESSEE

7804 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

6951 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

1600 East 23rd Street, Chattanooga

4510 Highway 58, Chattanooga

703 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga

3801 Tennessee Avenue, Chattanooga

3600 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga

4011 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

255 Ocoee Crossing North, Cleveland

2310 McGrady Drive, Cleveland

420 Market Street, Dayton

6723 Ringgold Road, East Ridge

3715 Ringgold Road, East Ridge

841 U.S. 411 North, Etowah

8634 Highway 58, Harrison

5604 Hixson Pike, Hixson

8530 Hixson Pike, Hixson

1667 Ooltewah-Ringgold, Ooltewah

9213 Lee Highway, Ooltewah

3901 Dayton Boulevard, Red Bank

10161 Old Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy

GEORGIA

342 Blue Ridge Street, Blairsville

502 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth

1287 N. Glenwood Avenue, Dalton

531 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

311 North Main Street, LaFayette

319 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville

820 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville

112 Crimson Drive, Trenton

“Area consumers can rest assured that we plan to complete the conversion process as quickly as possible, with the least interruption to the normal flow of business,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer. He said he expected the conversion to Food City stores to be complete by early October. Meetings with BI-LO employees begin this weekend. Smith said most of BI-LO's 2,000 employees will be retained, with full seniority.

The company plans to invest over $40 million dollars in capital improvements to the locations during the first year.

BI-LO shoppers can expect to find many of the brands and products they currently enjoy, blended with a wide variety of items offered by Food City, according to Chief Operating Officer Jesse Lewis, a longtime executive with Red Food Stores, the company that preceded BI-LO in Chattanooga. “It’s our intention to enhance the overall variety and selection and further develop the services and conveniences provided to shoppers,” adds CEO Smith.

Company officials also said a loyalty card program will be offered, similar to BI-LO's Bonus Card and Fuel Perks promotion.

CEO Smith concluded by stressing the company's emphasis on helpful associates. "This is a people business," he said. "We hire great people, and we train great people. That's what convinces people to shop in a particular store, and we want to be that store."