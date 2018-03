Source: (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rawad Madanat)

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Randall S. Smith was honored in a memorial ceremony aboard the USS Wasp on Thursday, July 23.

Smith served aboard Wasp from May 26, 2011, until July 25, 2014. He died from injuries from a shooting last week.

Lt. Jonathan Maruszewski delivered the invocation prayer in honor of Smith.

Sailors, Marines, civilians, friends and families attended the memorial service.