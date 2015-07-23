Funeral Procession route for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

Thursday, July 23 2015 1:20 PM EDT2015-07-23 17:20:20 GMT
All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.More
All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.More
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Friday, July 24th:
Old Hixson Pike between Gadd Road to Wilbanks Road will be closed from approximately 1:00 - 4:00pm. Detours will be posted.
Highway 153 Southbound between Hixson Pike and Amnicola Hwy will be closed from 2:45pm. until the procession passes, approximately 30-40 minutes.
The public should expect delays as traffic will be stopped at pass points along the procession route: Old Hixson Pike to Austin Road to Hixson Pike to South Highway 153 to Amnicola Hwy to Wilcox Boulevard to S Holtzclaw Avenue and into the National Cemetery
S Holtzclaw Avenue between Bailey Avenue and E 13th Street will be closed from 1:00pm – 5:00pm. Detours will be posted.
Details for the service at Hixson United Methodist Church
Parking: Public - Ball fields off of Gadd Road
Hixson United Methodist Church doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for service attendees.
Road Closure: Old Hixson Pike from Gadd Road to Wilbanks Road from approximately 1:00 - 4:00pm. Detours will be posted.
Leaving Hixson United Methodist Church: Same route as you entered.
Funeral Procession to National Cemetery
Time: Funeral Procession will begin at approximately 2:45 p.m. and is expected to last at least 30 minutes.
Route: From the church, the procession will follow Old Hixson Pike to Austin Road to Hixson Pike to South Highway 153 to Amnicola to Wilcox Boulevard to Holtzclaw and into the National Cemetery.
Road Closures: Highway 153 South will be closed from approximately 2:45 p.m. until the procession passes. Public should expect delays. Traffic will be stopped at pass points along the route.
Chattanooga National Cemetery Service
Public Access: If not part of the funeral procession or family, the public must use shuttle service from Engel Stadium.
CARTA will be providing free shuttle service from Engel Stadium to the National Cemetery starting at 1 p.m.
Road Closure: Holtzclaw from Bailey Avenue to 13th Street. Detours will be posted.
Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right, behind closed doors following a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony honoring the Office of Strategic Services in Emancipati...
Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More
Congressional leaders hope to start voting as soon as Thursday on a sweeping $1.3 trillion budget bill that substantially boosts military and domestic spending.More