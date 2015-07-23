Funeral arrangements for the Fallen Five

As Chattanooga mourns the five service members who gave their lives last Thursday, their families have made the funeral arrangements to honor their loved ones.

All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan

Visiting hours are scheduled for Sunday afternoon at T.P. Sampson Chapel of The Acres in Springfield, Mass.

Private funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at Holy Cross Church in Springfield, Mass.

Burial will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith

Visitation will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

Burial will take place 4 p.m. at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. David Wyatt

A private visitation will be held.

Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Hixson United Methodist Church.

Attendees at the funeral are asked to give priority to those who knew Sgt. Wyatt.

Those who want to show support are asked to line the procession route.

Burial will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Skip Wells

Visitation will take place 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, Ga.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Ga.

Burial will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Carson Holmquist