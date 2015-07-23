UPDATE: FBI, CPD investigating area near Hwy 153 and Amnicola

UPDATE: The FBI, Chattanooga Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were investigating Thursday at the intersection of Highway 153 and Amincola Highway.

FBI officials say they were following up on a lead and looking for evidence related to the gunman who killed five Chattanooga servicemen.

The FBI is still working nonstop following leads around the city. Earlier Thursday afternoon, FBI officials were out near Highway 153 combing grassy and wooded areas near the Amnicola Highway exit.

This area is just a couple of miles from the site where the four Marines and Sailor were killed at the reserve center.

Investigators were walking together in a line doing a detailed search of both sides of traffic lanes.

A K-9 unit was also out sniffing around. An FBI spokesperson would not tell Channel 3 exactly what they were looking for out there, but did say they were following up on a lead in regards to the shooter.

It's one of 400 leads they've been pursuing all week.

"This may be an area of interest so as you can see our evidence response teams have come out here to see if there is anything pertinent to the investigation. But because it is an ongoing investigation i'm not going to be able to say what or if anything was found out here," said Jason Pack, FBI Special Agent.

