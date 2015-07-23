THOMAS SULLIVAN: Funeral plans announced for Marine Gunnery Serg - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

THOMAS SULLIVAN: Funeral plans announced for Marine Gunnery Sergeant

By Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A Marine from Massachusetts killed by a gunman at a Naval Marine Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway will be laid to rest next week.

The family of U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan announced that the private funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday at Holy Cross Church in Springfield. Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski is scheduled to be the main celebrant and deliver the homily.

Burial will follow in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.

Visiting hours are scheduled for Sunday afternoon at T.P. Sampson Chapel of The Acres in Springfield.

Sullivan was one of five service members killed during an attack on military facilities in Chattanooga last week. The gunman was killed by police.

Sullivan grew up in Springfield.

His family said in a statement Wednesday that they "are truly humbled by the outpouring of support" they have received.

