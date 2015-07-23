Peyton Manning starts fund for families

All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

Former Vol Peyton Manning has established the Chattanooga Heroes Fund at the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga to aid the families of the five service members killed in Chattanooga.

“Our family has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the great city of Chattanooga, and it has a very special place in our hearts,“ Manning said. “But on July 16th, 2015, this strong, welcoming community was forever changed by the tragedy that unfolded.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker, former mayor of Chattanooga, referenced the fund in his remarks from the Senate floor Tuesday.

"My friend and a great Tennessean, or at least we claim him as that -- he lives in Chattanooga for part of the year -- Peyton Manning has lent his name to this effort, and my sense is you're going to see a generous outpouring to ensure that at a base level some of the needs of these families, if not all financially, will be dealt with in an appropriate way," Corker said in his remarks.

On Saturday, the Denver Broncos quarterback visited Chattanooga, where four Marines and a Navy sailor were killed last week during the shootings by 24-year-old Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez.

On Sunday, the Chattanooga Police Department tweeted their thanks to Manning for his visit.

The Chattanooga Heroes Fund will provide a continuation of financial support to help the families and individuals directly affected by the shooting meet longer-term financial need. The Fund is intended to bridge the gap between shorter-term support and future challenges the families and/or individuals stand to face in the coming years.

How to Support the Chattanooga Heroes Fund

Donations to the Chattanooga Heroes Fund from individuals, companies and organizations are welcome in any amount.

Give By Check

Checks should be made payable to the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga with “Chattanooga Heroes Fund” in the memo. Mail checks to:

Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga

Attn: Chattanooga Heroes Fund

1270 Market Street

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Give Online

Online at CFGC.org. There, you'll find the donate option.