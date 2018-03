A Camaro ended up on top of a Subaru on Wednesday night in a Maryville parking lot. WBIR photo

MARYVILLE, TN (WBIR) - A stunt man couldn't have done it any better.

A parking lot in Maryville on Wednesday night looked more like the set of a TV show after a red Camaro landed on a Subaru.

A viewer sent in pictures showing the surprising scene off Foothills Plaza Drive in Maryville.

Authorities said they're still trying to figure out exactly how it happened. The good news is no one was hurt.

Witnesses told 10News the owner of the Subaru was inside the store when the other car crashed into it.

"Somebody said that it looked like something from the "Dukes of Hazzard" - is that the name of the TV show? I've never watched it...something like that flying over the car, I didn't see that part," said John Sullivan at the scene.

Nearby store workers said the driver of the Camaro was able to jump down out of the car after the crash.