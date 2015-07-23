Haslam moves recruiting offices to armories for safety - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam moves recruiting offices to armories for safety

NASHVILLE (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says temporary security measures have been implemented after a gunman in Chattanooga, Tennessee, killed five U.S. troops last week.

The governor said in a news release that the Tennessee National Guard on Monday temporarily repositioned its soldiers in storefront recruiting locations to local National Guard armories.

He said the move is to allow a review of the storefront facilities and what additional security measures are necessary to improve security at those locations.

The gunman in Chattanooga opened fire at a military recruiting office and a Navy-Marine operations center several miles away.

Haslam said the Department of Safety and Homeland Security has also streamlined the handgun permit application process for members of the military.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville told The Associated Press later Wednesday that legislative committees plan to meet in the next few weeks to assess the state's security status.

