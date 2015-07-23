Scattered showers and storms

Good Thursday. Have the umbrella within arms reach all day. We will see scattered storms moving through this morning, and will continue to see them developing on and off through the afternoon and evening hours as well. Cloudy skies will keep our highs in the upper 80s.

The trough of low pressure bringing the clouds and rain will slide southward allowing us to dry out and warm up for the weekend. Friday we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies and only a slight chance for a shower or storm east of Chattanooga.

Saturday and Sunday will both be similar in that skies will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will be in the mid 90s both days. Heat index values will also be near 100 degrees in the heat of the day.

It looks like that pattern will continue into next week. For details, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Scattered Storms, 74

Noon... Scattered Storms, 80

5pm... Scattered Storms, 86