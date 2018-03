Fire officials believe lightning may be to blame for a massive blaze in Ringgold, late Wednesday afternoon.

At least four fire departments responded to The Pointe Drive in Catoosa County. When they arrived flames had already spread throughout the third floor of the home and to the attic. The home is not considered at total loss, but did sustain significant damage. The family will not be able to stay there, the Red Cross has been contacted to make arrangements for them.