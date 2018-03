A 2-state search is underway for 20-year old Erica Gentry. She was last seen July 11, 2015 with Josh Atkins, 19, in a burgundy 2010 Hyundai.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to please call Detective Blake Smith at 706-278-3029. Officials do not say why they are searching for her or if she is in any danger.

