Crime Stoppers: Make-up Theft from Ulta Stores

On Monday, detectives say, two females and a male were seen on surveillance video stealing more than 200-dollars in products from the Ulta beauty store at Hamilton Place. Later, they hit the same store Northgate Mall location in Hixson.

In each case, the trio was not after cash. These thieves were pocketing make-up. "We deal with merchandise: TVs, electronics, wallets, anything of that nature. But, make up? Yeah, that is kind of strange," said Sgt. Rebecca Crites who works in the Chattanooga Police Department's Property Crime Division. "But, dealing with shoplifting cases, these people will take anything, you know? From shoes and socks, I'd them take lingerie, you know? Going to Victoria's Secret to steal things."

Have a good look at the exceptionally clear photographs. If you know one or all of the three, or maybe you have gotten an incredibly good deal on some make-up products in the past couple of days, up to $1,000 reward cash is available.

Call Crime Stoppers with your good information: 698-3333

Remember, an officer may answer or return your call, but he will never ask who you are.