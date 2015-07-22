GDOL recruiting workers for two Northwest Georgia companies next week

Two job recruitment events will be held Tuesday, July 28, at the Georgia Department of Labor career centers in Summerville and Rome.

In LaFayette Mohawk industries will be recruiting workers for plants in Lyerly and Summerville. This event will be held between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chattooga County Civic Center located at 44 Highway 48 in Summerville

Mohawk is recruiting tufting creelers, tufting machine mechanics, tufting machine operators and material handlers.

The Rome Career Center will recruit for Miller Zell, a company that specializes in retail store design and development. The recruitment will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the career center located at 462 Riverside Parkway.

Miller Zell is recruiting four field personnel to travel throughout the country installing merchandising and marketing fixtures in retail stores. Previous experience in construction, installation, mechanical operations and computer literacy in Microsoft Project and Outlook is preferred, but not required.

For more information about any of these jobs, or to apply online, visit the GDOL’s website, click On-Line Services, then Job Search and enter the job order number.

For employment with Mohawk, the job order numbers are as follows: tufting creelers (8319283), tufting machine mechanics (8319131), tufting machine operators (8319266) and material handlers (8319298).

For employment with Miller Zell, the job order number for field installer is 8318758.

For additional information about the Mohawk recruitment, contact the LaFayette Career Center at (706) 638-5525. Contact the Rome Career Center at (706) 295-6051 for more information about the jobs with Miller Zell.