The National Center for Victims of Crime has opened the National Compassion Fund Chattanooga to support the victims' families. It is the only straight-to-victim fund of its kind in the country.

There are several ways to donate to the National Compassion fund:

Online at nationalcompassionfund.org or text the word 'HOPE' to 84465 to donate $10 via text message.

A Go FundMe account has been set up to help Officer Dennis Pedigo and his family. http://www.gofundme.com/zp3um84

A second account has been set up for Officer Pedigo by one of his fellow academy mates. The account is with the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, 100% of the proceeds to this account reach Dennis (GoFund has a finder’s fee due to their convenience).

To donate to the account through the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, P.O. Box 23967, Chattanooga, TN 3742. Call 423-634-3600 to donate to Acct# 000194197, Routing# 261375684