Foot traffic has been and remains impressive at the Lee Highway memorial.

A beautiful sunrise provided a colorful backdrop, reminding those dropping by that its a new day as this community looks to find hope in the face of tragedy.

We've seen people of all ages drop by, including many families, a mom and her two children originally from Germany, they now call Chattanooga home.

And she thought it would be important to take her children to the memorial.

There are some unofficial guardians of this memorial who stand at the entrance overnight with an American flag greeting people as they come in.

One of them tells me of the servicemen shot and injured in that shooting, dropped by overnight to say thanks.

He describe it as a teary-eyed moment.