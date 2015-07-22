New safety measures, faster handgun permit process for military

On Wednesday, Gov. Bill Haslam, along with Adjutant General Max Haston and Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Bill Gibbons, announced temporary security measures and an accelerated handgun carry permit process for members of the military.



Following Haslam’s directive in the wake of the tragic shooting in Chattanooga last week, the Tennessee National Guard, starting on July 20, temporarily repositioned its soldiers in storefront recruiting locations to local National Guard armories, allowing the review of the storefront facilities and what additional security measures are necessary to improve security at these locations.



“We have to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to ensure the security of our guardsmen after what happened in Chattanooga,” Haslam said. “We’re continuing our review to determine the very best long-term security measures, but immediate efforts to reposition soldiers and help them arm themselves are appropriate next steps.”



Haslam continues to work with the Tennessee congressional delegation on appropriate solutions at the federal level to secure military buildings. The Tennessee National Guard leadership is also coordinating with both state and federal agencies to assess and implement necessary security measures above and beyond those already in place for all Tennessee National Guard locations.



“We are doing everything within our power to ensure that we maintain a safe working environment for these men and women, but it is imperative that we don't rush our analysis and do something that could possibly cause more problems,” Haston said.



Under state law, active members of the military, including those in the National Guard and Reserve, may forgo taking a state handgun training course when applying for a handgun carry permit if they have completed at least four hours of handgun training within the past five years through any branch of the military. Military personnel must present documentation of the handgun training using one of the approved forms issued by the Department of Defense. A list of approved forms may be found at TN Department of Safety of Homeland Security .