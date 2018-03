A local company, ImageWorks Printing + Graphic Design, is showing why Chattanooga is the city we all know and love.

You may have seen the signs in windows of your neighbors around town.

They are distributing free signs that proclaim “We are Chattanooga Strong - Our Hearts & Prayers” that they encourage residents to display in the windows of their homes and businesses.

You can pick one up at their office, located at 3530 S. Broad Street (across from Mt. Vernon) from 9:00a-5:00.

They also also plan to distribute the signs Friday honor to our servicemen during the funeral route.