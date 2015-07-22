Port Angeles to send huge sympathy card to Scenic City

Firefighters and EMTs from the Port Angeles Fire Department and Clallam County No. 2 Fire-Rescue signed the 6-foot sympathy banner for Chattanooga. Peninsula Daily News photo

Debbie Hunt of Port Angeles writes a message of condolence Tuesday on a banner that will be sent to the city of Chattanooga, Tenn., offering sympathy after the shooting deaths of five military service members. Photo by Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News

Sympathy can span many things, and in this case, it spans the 2,660 miles between Port Angeles, WA and Chattanooga.

Residents of the town, which competed against Chattanooga for the 2015 Outside Best Town ever contest, are signing a giant sympathy card in the Port Angeles City Hall, which will be sent to our city once completed.

While the Scenic City won the contest against Port Angeles, people in each city learned a bit more out the other during the contest.

The Peninsula Daily News quoted Lesley Robertson who founded Revitalize Port Angeles, and is one of the town’s biggest fans, saying “We're hoping we get so many people, they might have to print out a couple of banners. Many people feel very strongly on wanting to reach out to them, to show that we're all in this together.”