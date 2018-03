(WXIA) - SUWANNEE, GA - A shooting incident on Old Atlanta Road has left multiple people dead Wednesday morning.

Five people were shot, four were killed in a shooting incident, which took place at a residence off of the 5500 block of Old Atlanta Road in Suwannee.

The call came in just before 6 A.M.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, this is believed to be domestic related, possibly a murder-suicide.

There is no threat to the public with no suspects on the loose.