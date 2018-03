AUGUSTA, ME (AP) - The search was substantially scaled back long ago, but Maine Game Wardens say they're still looking for a missing Appalachian Trail hiker from Tennessee.

Wardens say Geraldine Largay from Brentwood, Tennessee, was last seen two years ago Wednesday, when she departed Redington Township for an eight-mile hike to Mount Abram Township. The following day, the then-66-year-old woman was supposed to meet her husband.

A reward of $25,000 remains in place for anyone with information that leads to the missing hiker.

Maine game wardens, searchers from the Maine Association of Search and Rescue, Maine State Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Department continue to strategize the search. Maine game wardens continue to plan future search efforts and will include areas that were not previously searched on foot.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.