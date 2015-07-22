Train slams into truck, sending cab into creek - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Train slams into truck, sending cab into creek

By WRCB Staff
EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

A box truck and train collision Wednesday morning sent the cab of the vehicle into the South Chickamauga Creek about 6:30am.

Hamilton County Marine Rescue and other first responders are at the scene, but there doesn’t appear to be any serious injuries to those involved.

The train, carrying freight cars, stopped after the crash.

Hamilton Co. STARS team has arrived at the scene, and will send divers into South Chickamauga Creek to check for victims. East Ridge police tell Channel 3 that there’s no indication that anyone was inside the truck.

They also say there’s no danger to the public. But there is a strong smell of diesel fuel at the site.

