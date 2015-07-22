Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered afternoon storms

Good Wednesday. We will get a break from the heat for the next few days as a stationary front to our south stirs things up a bit.

Today, we will have mostly cloudy skies that will keep temps a little cooler with a high of 89 degrees. We can also expect scattered storms through the afternoon. There is a slight risk of severe storms that could produce hail, gusty winds, and an abundance of lightning.

Thursday I expect much of the same. The high will reach only 87 with scattered afternoon storms.

Models are a bit up in the air with Friday. Some are showing rain right over the Tennessee Valley. Others have the rain staying west. I will put in a slight chance for afternoon storms Friday with the high rebounding to 91. I don't have high confidence with the Friday forecast right now, though.

The weekend still looks a bit drier and warmer. Saturday and Sunday look to be in the low to mid 90s with only a slight chance for an afternoon storm or two.

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Patchy Fog / Mostly Cloudy, 75

Noon... Storms Developing, 86

5pm... Scattered Storms, 89