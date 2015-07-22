UPDATE: Funeral arrangements released for Lance Cpl. Squire "Skip" Wells

All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

All of the servicemen will be buried with full military honors.

A second slain Marine has been identified as Skip Wells, who attended Georgia Southern University and was studying history.

A second slain Marine has been identified as Skip Wells, who attended Georgia Southern University and was studying history.

UPDATE: Funeral arrangements have been released for Lance Corporal Squire "Skip" K. Wells, one of the five military servicemen killed Thursday in Chattanooga.

Lance Cpl. Well's body is expected back in Georgia Thursday.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, Ga. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Ga.

He will be laid to rest at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Marines and Mickey program.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home.

On Tuesday evening, a community gathered to honor Lance Corporal Skip Wells. Not very long ago, he was a student at Sprayberry High School. On this occasion, crowds packed the football grandstand as, on the field, those who knew him joined leaders from his hometown to offer words of love.

"Skip was our hero while he was at Sprayberry, but now we share him with our country and with the world, said Band Director Andy Esserwein. "Skip is our hero."

Wells graduated in 2012 and was in the band all four years of high school. "If you were sad, he made sure you were happy," Esserwein remembered. "If you were by your self in our program, he went and brought you and made you a part of the group. And more importantly, if you were being picked on of made to feel any less than you should, he defended you. Skip was our protector."

Prayers were offered. "Thank you for his life, a life so well-lived," said Rev. Jim Law, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church in Woodstock. "A life of service. A life of commitment. A life focused on others. A life that's a wonderful pattern for those of us here tonight and so many more."

In a showing of hometown pride, welders from Chattahoochee Tech unveiled a plaque that will mark a garden bearing the Lance Corporal's name in front of the school.

The band played The Naval Hymn, balloons were released, military aircraft performed a fly-over, and the service concluded with a tradition that brought grown men in uniform to tears: the reading of his final orders.



Lt. Cmdr. Dennis Wonders, the leader of Sprayberry's Naval JROTC program and the fallen Marine's commanding officer his senior year read with a broken voice, "LCpl Squire Skip Wells, United States Marine Corps, Mike Battery, 3rd Battalion, Chattanooga, Tennessee: you are retired of your duties. We thank you for your service and your ultimate sacrifice."

The Lance Corporal's mentor Gunnery Sgt. Joe Ingram summed it up, saying, "I know, along with the others here, your friends, the Marie Corps, and the family, we going to miss you. We miss you. I love you, Devil Dog. Semper Fi."

Wells came from a long line of veterans. His great-grandfather, grandfather, and father all served in the military.

Gunny Ingram asked that the school's JROTC classroom be named in the Lance Corporal's honor.